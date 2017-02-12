Government says no human life has been lost in ongoing drought

The government now says no human life has been lost in the ongoing drought that has laid to waste different parts of the country and with over 2 Million people at risk of starvation.

Statehouse spokesman Manoah Esipisu says the government has put in place mechanisms to ensure all affected people are taken care of.

This as eleven illegal herders were arrested for trespassing into the Tsavo National Park with hundreds of livestock in search of water and pasture.

The Kenya Wildlife Service rangers who launched a 7 day operation to drive away the livestock arrested the suspects who had penetrated deep into the park. Herders have caused a lot of tension by invading private ranches.