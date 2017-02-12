Your Health : Focus on taking good care of your hair and scalp

It is dream of a many women to have a long flowing hair since the hair is said to be the glory of a woman.

In fact experts are agreed that a large chunk of every woman’s earning goes to take care of her hair…and so anytime a woman’s hair is adversely affected her confidence takes a beating.

A receding hairline is every woman’s worst nightmare however that doesn’t have to be the case since hair experts have device a way of restoring the hairline. Our reporter Grace Kuria visited the VICC centre and witnessed the procedure and filed this report.