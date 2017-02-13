Three arrested with IEBC election material in city

Photo: Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission Chief Executive Ezra Chiloba at the Directorate of Criminal Investigations offices in Pangani, Nairobi, yesterday where the suspects are being held. Photo: KENNA CLAUDE

Three suspects were yesterday arrested while in possession of voter transfer forms and photocopying machines in East Leigh Nairobi.

During the 2am raid at Masra Lodge along 11th Street in Nairobi, police recovered 33 duly filled voters transfer forms, 88 photocopies of identity cards, one ledger black book, coloured cartridge and one acknowledgement form.

According to police report, all the voter transfers registered reflecting in the 33 forms were being shifted to Mandera North Constituency.

Chief executive officer of the Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission (IEBC) Ezra Chiloba yesterday discounted claims that the suspects were in possession of Biometric Voter Registration (BVR) Kit.

“There was no BVR kit found and therefore no evidence of voter registration. We can account for all our BVR in all regions and across the country. The three BVR kits stolen during the Arabia Police camp attack are yet to be recovered,” he said.

Chiloba termed as “undemocratic” for politicians to transfer voters to influence election outcome.

“This amounts to leaders choosing electorates and not electorates choosing leaders. We have centralised voter transfers at constituency level to address this issue,” he added.

Arraigned in court

The trio, aged between 22 and 28 years are being held at Pangani Directorate of Criminal Investigations offices pending arraignment in court today morning.

National Assembly Aden Duale called for speedy investigations into the incident.

He said IEBC must come out clear on what transpired in addition to revealing those behind the saga.

Mohammed Isaack Ali, an official of the Gareeh Council of Elders, one of the locals who notified the police of the illicit activities, said senior political figures are behind the ploy to tilt election pattern in the area.

“This is one way of people rigging an election. All the voters listed are being transferred to Mandera North constituency. A senior politician whom I cannot name is the mastermind of all this,” he said.

Ali attributed the activities to clan political dynamics between the majority Gareeh and minority Degodia communities in Mandera county.