South Sudan general resigns, says leader ‘disgraced’ himself

Photo: South Sudanese Deputy Chief of General Staff for logistics Lt Gen. Thomas Cirillo Swaka

A South Sudanese Deputy Chief of General Staff for logistics Lt Gen. Thomas Cirillo Swaka has resigned and sensationally told President Salva Kiir that he has disgraced himself by subjecting the war-torn country to ethnic bias and “unacceptable cycles of violence.”

In his resignation letter, dated February 11, 2017 and seen by the People Daily, Gen. Swaka, alleges that the ongoing civil war in the country, which erupted in Juba in December, 2013 was planned and orchestrated by design.

“This tribally engineered war resulted in the deaths of thousands of innocent lives and the displacement of at least two million people….who are currently living in miserable conditions either as internally displaced persons (IDPs), virtually prisoners in the UN camps or as refugees,” the letter says.

He adds that there was a glimmer of hope when the warring factions signed a peace agreement in 2015 brokered by the Intergovernmental Authority on Development (IGAD) but the government later reneged on its pledge.

He accuses Kiir and SPLA commanders for systematically frustrating the implementation of the peace agreement.

However, Ateny Wek Ateny, a Kiir spokesman, told the Associated Press that he was not concerned about the resignation and that there were no tensions within the military.