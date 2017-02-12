IEBC official quits to seek Laboso seat

Photo: South Rift regional coordinator Stephen Ng’eno

An official with the Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission in the Rift Valley has resigned to run for an elective seat.

South Rift regional coordinator Stephen Ng’eno tendered his resignation on Wednesday after having served for less than a year becoming the first official from the national government to quit.

Ng’eno will be contesting for Sotik parliamentary seat currently held by National Assembly deputy Speaker Joyce Laboso, who is eyeing the Bomet governorship in the August 8 General Election.