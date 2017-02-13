Police hold al Shabaab suspect

Photo: Inspector General of Police Joseph Boinnet

Police in Kilgoris are holding a 27-year-old suspected al Shabaab member.

According to preliminary police findings, the suspect, identified as Kipkurui Hassan Rotich, was recruited in 2013 and later underwent training in Somalia. Officers for the Anti-Terror Police Unit (ATPU) headquarters in Nairobi have taken over the investigations.

The arrest comes barely a week after the Inspector General of Police Joseph Boinnet released names of seven most wanted terror suspects operating between Kenya and Somalia border and believed to have masterminded a series of terrorist attacks in the area.