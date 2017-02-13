CJ wants poll laws urgently amended

Photo: Chief Justice David Maraga (right) with Kiminini MP Chris Wamalwa (left) and his Wundanyi counterpart Thomas Mwadegu during the National Assembly leadership retreat in Mombasa yesterday. PHOTO: BONFACE MSANGI

Sophie Njoka

Chief Justice David Maraga wants the National Assembly to amend election laws to enable the Judiciary hear and determine petitions that may arise from the August election within the shortest period possible.

He said the Political Parties Act should also be amended to allow the Judicial Service Commission (JSC) to appoint temporary tribunal members to hear nomination electoral disputes.

“Let the Justice and Legal Affairs Committee (of the National Assembly) look at the proposals made to Parliament in relation to election dispute resolutions and put the interest of this country first by enabling our courts to determine such disputes within a certain period,” he said.

Primaries disputes

The CJ said the Judiciary anticipates stiff competition during the party primaries which will lead to many political disputes that cannot be adequately and speedily heard by only eight members of the current tribunal mandated to do it. Maraga was addressing MPs during the seventh National Assembly leadership retreat at Serena hotel in Mombasa.

“In the proposed amendments, we are requesting Parliament to give the tribunal 18 days to hear such disputes and allow us to appoint temporary members who can come in and assist in disposing of disputes arising from elections,” he said.

He, at the same time, appealed to the National Assembly to amend section 75 and 85 (a) of the Elections Act to limit the right of appeal to election disputes to only one.

“An MCA who has lost at the magistrate court should only be allowed to appeal at the High Court, while a governor or MP who has lost his case at the High Court should only be allowed to appeal at the Court of Appeal and it ends there,” said Maraga.

He further called on political leaders to avoid inciting Kenyan to violence as he appealed for peaceful polls.

“We are all Kenyans and cannot afford to slide back to what happened in 2007/08 General Election,” he said.