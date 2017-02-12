Photo: K24 Tv Digital

Kwale Senator Juma Boy Juma is dead. Senator Juma boy Juma succumbed at Aga Khan Hospital in Nairobi after a short illness. The late Senator served as a Member of Parliament for Matuga constituency succeeding his father in 1983, where he was once Kenya’s youngest Member of Parliament. He retained his seat in 1988 and 1992 elections. He also once served as KANU’s Chief Whip. Until his death, Juma Boy Juma represented Kwale County as the Senator. He will be remembered as one of the Members of Parliament who dominated the 1990s debates with the likes of George Anyona Moseti. His burial is set to take place on Monday 13, at his Vanga village in Lunga Lunga constituency at noon.