  • search

Leaders from pastoralist communities urge IEBC to extend the voter registration exercise period

By
Date:
133 Views
Leaders from pastoralist communities urge IEBC to extend the voter registration exercise period
Photo: K24 Tv Digital

Leaders  from the pastoralists community  have called on the Independent Electoral Commission IEBC to extend the period of voter registration exercise following the looming hunger and insecurity in the region that have left several residents unregistered.
The leaders led by West Pokot senator John Lonyangapou insists that many residents will be locked out  in the ongoing  voter registration exercise as three days remain for the exercise to end. Only 27,000 residents in West Pokot county have been registered  and over 300,000 risk losing to exercise their democratic right.

Post source : Mediamax Digital

Tags:

Related stories