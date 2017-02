Photo: K24 Tv Digital

President Uhuru Kenyatta is at the moment addressing residents of Magumu Salgaa trading centre in Nakuru county where he will be spending the entire day mobilizing his supporters to register as voters in large numbers.

This as the National Super Alliance NASA led by ODM leader Raila Odinga ANC leader Musalia Mudavadi set their foot in western region of Kenya where they are currently attending a funeral service.