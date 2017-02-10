Wiper party to field candidates in all elective positions

The Wiper Party has maintained its stand that it will field candidates in all elective positions ahead of the much awaited August 8th polls.

A national executive council meeting held today resolved to evaluate the party’s bid for the joint opposition presidential ticket and the political differences between wiper party leader Kalonzo Musyoka and his key lieutenants.

This as ANC party leader Musalia Mudavadi led a voter mobilization campaign drive in Kibra where he called on the youth to register as voters while Ford Kenya leader Moses Wetangula pitched camp in Mumias in Kakamega County.