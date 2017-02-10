House leadership meets to review last steps before the polls

The leadership of the National Assembly retreated to Mombasa to map out strategies for the remaining session of the 11th parliament with house speaker Justin Muturi saying parliament will respect the decision of the Salaries and Renumeration Commission- SRC on demands for a salary increase by MP’s

Muturi said like other public servants MP’s were entitled to negotiate their pay and denied claims of Parliament was armtwisting the Sarah Serem Commission.

Chief Justice David Maraga who addressed the leadership retreat called for an amendment to the political parties act to allow the appointment of additional members to the election disputes tribunal to enable faster resolution of election petitions.