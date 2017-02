President Uhuru Kenyatta returned to his Mount Kenya turf with a whirlwind tour of, Nyandarua County as he stepped up his voter mobilization campaigns ahead of the expiry of the deadline for the mass voter registration exercise next week.

The President began his tour at Magumu in Nyandarua before culminating in Bahati area of Nakuru county where he urged his supporters to register enmasse to ensure his re-election during the August 8th elections.