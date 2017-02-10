Six traffic police officers charged in court for receiving bribes

Six police officers attached to the Traffic Department among them a Senior Officer were on Friday arraigned before the anti-corruption court and charged with extorting bribes amounting to over 36 thousand shillings from various drivers within Nairobi and Murang’a counties.

The six officers who appeared before Senior Principal Magistrate Lawrence Mugambi, were arrested by officers from the Ethics and Anti -Corruption Commission for improperly using their authority to enrich themselves.

The officers were charged as, National Police Service Commission Chairman, Johnston Kavuludi warned that the commission may be forced to recall senior police officers for fresh vetting, after it was established that they are still receiving bribes ranging from 15 thousand shillings from their juniors.