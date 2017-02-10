Enlist before time runs out, Uhuru urges unregistered voters

Photo: President Uhuru Kenyatta addressing Nyandarua residents on Friday 10, 2017. He urged the residents to register to vote and avoid the last minute rush. PHOTO/PSCU

PSCU

President Uhuru Kenyatta has sent out a passionate appeal to all Kenyans of voting age who have not enlisted as voters to do so before the close of the registration exercise, saying time is running out.

President Kenyatta said no Kenyan should allow the opportunity to elect progressive leaders slip through their fingers by failing to register as a voter.

The President emphasised the need for the electorate to elect development-conscious leaders, under the Jubilee ticket, who will prudently manage the huge amounts of resources for development that the Government channels to counties.

“Do not waste your democratic right to vote by failing to register as a voter. Your voter’s card is the weapon that will enable you to choose the leaders you want,” President Kenyatta said.

President Kenyatta spoke on Friday when he made several stopovers in Nyandarua county – including at Magumu, Njabini, Muyaka, Engineer, Mawingo, Miharati, Rironi, Ol Kalou and Nyahururu – where he urged residents who have not enlisted as voters to do so before the Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission closes registration next week.

The Head of State – who assured that Jubilee will not impose any leader but work with those endorsed by the residents – pointed out that apart from resources allocated to the county governments, Members of Parliament also managed kitties worth Sh 100 million annually.

“These are resources that can transform lives if managed well. That is why it is important for you to register as a voter so that you can participate in electing people who ensure that these resources are used for the intended purposes to improve your lives,” President Kenyatta told thousands of Nyandarua residents who turned out to greet him.

The President also assured that his administration will continue to work on its development initiatives geared towards improving the lives of Kenyans across the country and urged them to ignore the Opposition who are driven by selfish interests but have no development agenda.

President Kenyatta called on all Kenyans to unite and shun hatred and divisive politics propagated by the Opposition.

He particularly asked the youth to refuse to be misused by politicians to engage in violence as the country approaches the August general elections.