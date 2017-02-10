Government declares drought national disaster

Photo: A herder drags a goat carcass in the scorching heat of drought in Marsabit. Photo/HELLEN MUTURI

PSCU

The Government has declared the current drought affecting 23 arid and semi-arid counties and pockets of other areas a national disaster.

Speaking after being briefed on the situation on the ground by Cabinet Secretaries involved in drought management and food security at State House Nairobi, President Uhuru Kenyatta called on all stakeholders to support the Government by up-scaling drought mitigation programmes.

The President also called on local and international partners to come in and support the Government’s efforts to contain the situation, which has not only affected human being and livestock but also wild animals.

“Support from our partners would complement Government’s efforts in mitigating the effects of drought,” said the President.

Soon after the President had declared the situation an emergency, Cord leader Raila Odinga demanded that the government provides a clear programme for provision of supplies including water, food, hay, medicine and other necessities to the people in need and the purchase of livestock to save pastoralists from further losses.

“We demand that the President goes beyond declaration of disaster and apologises to the nation for the inaction that has cost lives and other losses. The government must also roll out compensation to all those who have lost loved ones and property as a result of State inaction,” Raila said in his statement.

But the President said the government would fast track and upscale its mitigation programmes to ensure the situation is properly contained.

The President, at the same time, gave a stern warning to those involved in food distribution that the Government would institute serious measures against those who would try to take advantage of the situation to enrich themselves.

“I will not tolerate anybody who would try to take advantage of this situation to defraud the public of funds,” said President Kenyatta.

The President, therefore, ordered that all purchases of food and other requirements be done in a transparent and open manner and that all government agencies be involved to ensure Kenyans are not defrauded.

“Let all investigative agencies including the Ethics and Anti-Corruption Commission get involved in the activities being undertaken during this period. I don’t want the Government to be accused of taking advantage of this situation,” said the President.

To stabilise the high prices of cereals, the Government would allow maize importation by the licensed millers but would strictly monitor the situation to ensure it is done in a transparent manner.

In its second phase of drought intervention covering February to April, the Government has allocated 11 billion shillings to cater for intervention in various sectors.

Already, National Treasury has released the first tranche of Sh 7.3 billion while county governments have provided Sh 2 billion.

The Government intends to enhance the interventions, including doubling of food rations and cash transfers among other measures.

Present were Chief of Staff and Head of Public Service Joseph Kinyua, Cabinet Secretaries Henry Rotich (Treasury), Willy Bett (Agriculture and Livestock), Mwangi Kiunjuri (Devolution), Phyllis Kandie (Ministry of East African Community (EAC), Labour and Social Protection), Eugene Wamalwa (Water and Irrigation) and Principal Secretaries Richard Lesiyampe, Susan Mochache, Fred Sigor and Conservation Secretary Gideon Gathaara.