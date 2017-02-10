Women residents of Kesses in Uasin Gishu county Friday held demonstrations to protest the increased consumption of illicit alcohol by their husbands.
The angry women blocked the roads leading to Moi university in Eldoret , to protest the proliferation of illicit brews in the area which they blame for the high death number of deaths in the area.
A group of women demonstrate against the rising cases illicit brew in Uasin Gishu
Women residents of Kesses in Uasin Gishu county Friday held demonstrations to protest the increased consumption of illicit alcohol by their husbands.