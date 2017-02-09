High Court stops government bid to close Dadaab refugee camp

Kenya’s relentless bid to close the Dadaab Refugee Camp in Garissa citing security reasons has hit a brick wall after the High Court in Nairobi, stopped the move terming it unconstitutional.

High Court Judge John Mativo said the Government order to shut down the camp was discriminatory by targeting the Somali refugees and amounted to profiling of a group and hence unconstitutional.

In a double blow to the Government, Justice Mativo also ordered the immediate re-instatement of the department of refugee affairs which was disbanded in may last year.

But in a quick reaction to the land mark ruling, the Government has vowed to appeal the ruling which was issued just a day after Somalia elected a new President raising hopes of a safe return for the thousands of Somali refugees in Kenya.