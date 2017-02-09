Alarm over declining security situation in Laikipia

The focus of the country’s security agencies has been trailed on the usually quiet Laikipia County even as the gradual invasion of private ranches by herders threatens to explode into a full blown crisis.

In just two days , two police officers are nursing gunshot injuries after being attacked by armed pastoralists who also set ablaze several houses during an invasion of Kifuko Ranch on Tuesday evening.

Laikipia County Commissioner Onesmus Musyoki has however downplayed the volatile security situation saying additional security personnel have been deployed to the area with at least 150 herders being arrested and two ak-47 rifles being recovered.

A section of local leaders however refuted the claims, saying the tension is politically motivated.