Wa Iria ‘hires’ 30,000 volunteers in listing drive

Photo: Murang’a Governor Mwangi wa Iria.

Murang’a Governor Mwangi wa Iria has engaged 30,000 volunteers to mobilise residents to register as voters.

With only five days remaining before the exercise comes to a close, the community health workers and members of the Murang’a Women Sacco are moving from house to house urging those who have not registered to do so.

So far, the county has only registered 63,000 new voters which is less than half of the targeted number. Speaking after a strategy meeting in the company of Roads Principal Secretary Irungu Nyakera and his Housing counterpart Idah Munano, Wa Iria said they opted to use the team because it is conversant with the area.

“If the 30,000 volunteers manage to convince at least two people each per day, then in fsive days, we shall have achieved our target,” he said. He also said 100 vehicles have been provided to ferry those unable to get to the registration centres especially the elderly and the sick.

Meanwhile, a family in Murang’a may miss out on the registration after Kiria-ini Mission Hospital detained their identity cards. According to Dorcas Nyambura, the IDs were seized after they failed to clear their father’s hospital bill.