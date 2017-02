Nairobi’s Eastleigh suburb which is famously referred to as the little Mogadishu Wednesday night burst into celebrations after former Prime Minister and diplomat Mohamed Abdullahi Farmajo was declared the new President of the war torn country of Somalia.

Thousands of Somali nationals poured into the streets of Eastleigh in celebration amid hopes that the new President will transform the Horn of Africa country that has for close to three decades been ravaged by war and famine.