TSC to promote 10,000 teachers

Photo: TSC chief executive Nancy Macharia.

The Teachers Service Commission (TSC) will this month conduct interviews for some 20,057 teachers shortlisted to fill 10,000 promotion vacancies.

Some beneficiaries of the promotions, advertised last September, are primary school teachers who have acquired a bachelor’s degree in education.

A Collective Bargaining Agreement (CBA) signed last year between the teachers’ unions and their employer said tutors will only be promoted based on performance in school.

According to a statement from TSC yesterday, the interviews which will run from February 20 to 25 will affect teachers in job groups ‘K’, ‘M’ and ‘N’.

Some primary schools headteachers and deputies currently in job groups ‘G’ and ‘H’ and who have acquire a degree will also benefit from the promotions to a higher job group. Others set to be interviewed are headteachers and deputies in job group ‘L’ .

“The shortlisting criteria took into account the constitutional requirements of merit, regional and gender balance. The interview process will be fair and transparent,” read the TSC statement in part.

The 20,057 teachers will be interviewed by their respective TSC county directors in Kisii, Kisumu, Kakamega, Eldoret, Nakuru, Embu, Machakos, Nyeri, Nairobi and Mombasa towns.