Battle of the sexes as House debates bill

Photo: Machakos Women’s Representative Susan Musyoka.

Women MPs differed sharply with their male colleagues as the National Assembly debated the Sexual Offences (Amendment) Bill yesterday.

Members clashed over what constitutes unwelcome sexual advances. The bill, sponsored by Busia Women’s Representative Florence Mutua, seeks tougher penalties for sexual offenders.

Machakos Women’s Representative Susan Musyoka (pictured) fired the first salvo, criticising men who ogle at women. The MP said women should be given their “space” which should be respected by all, remarks that invited the ire of the male members.

“It does not necessarily take body contact for a member of the fairer gender to feel offended,” she said, adding: “There are men who will stare at a woman even in the office…as if they want to undress them.”

Asked by Temporary Speaker Moses Cheboi to elaborate, Musyoka explained that “even the Bible is clear in the matter on one looking at a woman lustfully”.

Kitutu Chache North MP Jimmy Angwenyi tickled members he said God in his wisdom “gave men eyes to admire those they wanted to, establish whether they were beautiful and make advances where necessary”.

Mutua regretted that sex offenders, especially in defilement cases, were colluding with parents of the victim to settle the matters out of court.