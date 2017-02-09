Now Kanu-era MPs to receive Sh3b pension

Photo: Parliament in a past session. MPs who served between 1984 and 2002 will receive Sh100,000 pension per month. Photo/FILE

Former Members of Parliament who served between 1984 and 2002 will each get a lumpsum Sh8 million as part of their pension payment.

The money has been backdated to July 1, 2010 and, thereafter, the MPs would be receiving a monthly payment of Sh100,000 each.

The 370 former MPs will get a combined payment of Sh2.96 billion to be factored in the 2017/18 budget set to be read in March this year, three months ahead of schedule to create time for the August 8 General Election.

According to a report tabled in the National Assembly yesterday, the Departmental Committee of Finance wants the National Assembly to urgently amend Section 8 of the Parliamentary Pensions Act, Cap 196 to give legal effect to the proposed payment.

Should the amendment sail through, each of the MPs will get of a minimum living pension of Sh100,000 per month backdated to July 1, 2010.

That means the government will require Sh2.96 billion to pay all the 370, translating to Sh8 million for each of the legislators up to end of this month.

The report reads in part: “A former Member of Parliament who, having served between the year 1984 and 2002 and is entitled to pension under this section, and whose monthly pension amounts to less than Sh100,000 shall be entitled to, with effect from July 1,º 2010, to a monthly pension of one hundred thousand shillings.”

Once the payment is approved, it is likely to set a precedent for the current MPs and MCAs to follow suit and demand similar pensions once their tenure comes to an end.

The proposal comes just a day after MPs piled pressure on National Treasury Cabinet Secretary Henry Rotich to pay them Sh3.3 billion for the eight months the 11th Parliament will fall short of a five-year term.

The Sh3.3 billion will be an addition to the collective Sh2.8 billion or Sh6.7 million each of the current MPs will get as gratuity for service once their term expires on election day.

That means that while the current MPs will earn money for months not worked, their successors, who will have been elected on August 8, will also be earning in the same period. And for the lucky ones who manage a comeback, it will amount to earning a double salary during the overlapping eight months.

The report, tabled by committee vice chairperson Nelson Gaichuhie, proposes the implementation of the 2009 Akiwumi tribunal report on minimum living pension for the former MPs.

The committee said its resolution had been arrived at as the current pension payment for the former MPs of between Sh2,700 and Sh14, 000 per month was due to low salaries paid before 2002 when the general review of salaries was done.

According to the committee, the low pensions are a clear mismatch of the current economic realities adding that there is need to pay them due to their sorry state of living conditions.

In addition, the committee argued that the said matter had been determined in a court of law (Judicial Review Application No 288 of 2014), which ruled that in order to vary Members of Parliament’s pension, the law must be amended to effect the recommendations of the Akiwumi tribunal.

“In recognition of the plight of former members and in keeping with the international best practices, the Akiwumi tribunal recommended payment of $1000 as living and minimum monthly pension for each of the estimated 500 former Members of Parliament who served between 1984 and 2002,” reads the report.

But despite the recommendation, through letters to the committee dated November 27, 2016, the National Treasury opposed the amendment to the Parliamentary Pensions Act on grounds that empirical evidence collected indicated that none of the eight countries —Uganda, Tanzania, Rwanda, South Africa, Singapore, India and UK) benchmarked—except India, has a provision for living pension.

The Treasury also argued that the Parliamentary Pension Scheme is a contributory scheme, where members contribute at the rate of 12.6 per cent of their pensionable emoluments (PE) while the government contributes at the rate of 25.2 per cent, twice the MPs’ rate.

A review of benefits would require that both sitting and retired MPs contribute at a higher rate of 16 per cent and 32.1 per cent for MPs and government respectively.

Further, it argued that if the minimum parliamentary pensions were increased to Sh100,000, there would be pressure from retired MPs that they also be considered for a similar increase.

“The National Treasury recommends that there should be no amendment to the Act to allow for a minimum living pension of Sh 100,000 to former MPs,” said the Treasury.

Former Parliamentarians Association of Kenya regretted that despite Parliament adopting the report in June 2010, it had not been implemented to date.