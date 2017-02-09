Lecturers offered Sh10b for salaries, allowances

The government has offered public university staff Sh10 billion in basic salaries and house allowance. The money will cater for house allowance and basic salary for the Universities’ Academic Staff Union (Uasu), Kenya University Staff Association (KUSA) and Kenya Union of Domestic, Hotel, Educational and Allied (KUDHEHIA) workers’ union.

It covers 2013-2017 CBA. Uasu chairman Muga K’olale said the unions resisted attempt by Inter Public Universities Council Consultative Forum (IPUCCF) chaired by Prof Ratemo Michieka to include pension in the deal.

“We told them to go to the National Treasury and get something extra for pension. We want further advise whether part of the government’s offer can be used to cover pension contributions,” he said.

The Uasu boss has also insisted that the negotiations for 2017-2021 CBA should start on Monday to be submitted to education cabinet secretary Fred Matiang’i by April 2017.

“We will meet today to discuss how the money will be distributed among the three unions,” said K’Olale. The unions ruled out a possibility of engaging various universities to end the strike, insisting that any negotiations will have to be channeled through the IPUCCF.

Meanwhile, Uasu strike continues until the 2013-2017 CBA is negotiated, signed, registered and implemented.