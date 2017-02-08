Senator Paul Njoroge charged with ‘creating disturbance’ by shooting at Vivo employees

Nominated Senator Paul Njoroge was on Wednesday released on a cash bail of fifty thousand shillings after being arraigned in a Naivasha court where he was charged with creating disturbance by shooting at employees of Vivo Energy Oil company on Tuesday.

Lawyer Steven Luseno, however wondered why the Senator who was caught on camera firing at Vivo Energy Managing Director Polycarp Igathe had not been charged with the offence of misusing a firearm.