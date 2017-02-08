Former IEBC officials charged over Sh. 46m procurement scam

Former IEBC Chief Executive Officer James Oswago was today arraigned in court and charged over the 46million shillings Chickengate procurement scandal after being arrested by EACC detectives alongside two other suspects

Oswago was charged together with a former procurement officer at the Defunct Independent Interim Electoral Commission Hamida Ali Kibwana and businessman Trevy Oyombre who is said to have been the link man between the commission and British firm Smith & Ouzman .

The suspects who were released on a cash bail of 600, 000 shs and one million shillings respectively are accused of receiving kick-backs and inflating the cost of ballot papers for the 2005 referendum and two by-elections.

The suspects had early been picked-up from their homes and taken to the EACC offices before being hauled to court.