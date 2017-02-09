Gun-drama senator arraigned in court

Photo: Nominated Senator Paul Njoroge appears before the High Court in Naivasha Zainabu Abdul where he was charged with creating disturbance by shooting at employees of Vivo Energy on Tuesday. Photo/KIRERA MWITI

A day after being involved in a gun-drama incident, Senator Paul Njoroge was in the dock at the Naivasha Law Courts facing a charge of creating disturbance.

The nominated senator who represents the disabled spent the night at the Naivasha Police Station after his licensed gun was withdrawn.

However, a lawyer representing workers from Vivo Energy Company rejected the charge preferred against the lawmaker terming it as lenient.

Steven Luseno wondered why Njoroge, who was caught on camera firing in the air, had not been charged with misuse of firearm.

He argued the charge did not reflect of the complaints by his clients who felt that their lives were in great danger.

According to the charge sheet, Njoroge on February 7, in Naivasha created disturbance in a manner likely to cause a breach of peace by firing at the workers using his Ceska pistol.

Luseno, in his application, asked that the matter be revisited and the file forwarded to the DPP for advice, saying a serious crime had been committed.

He also wants the case transferred to Nairobi saying his clients felt threatened adding that the senator should be barred from contacting the complainants.

“The charge sheet has not raised any issue about firearm misuse and the senator has gone ahead to post a threatening statement on his Facebook account,” he said.

But the defence lawyer Francis Mburu urged the court to dismiss the application saying the legislator had already been disarmed.

He said the complainants had not recorded any threats to the police, adding that there was no tangible evidence given to the court to allow the matter be transferred to Nairobi.

“The senator does not represent Nakuru county as alleged but the disabled nationally and the charge sheet can be amended as the case proceeds,” he argued.

Deputy Registrar of the High Court Zainabu Abdul dismissed the application by the complainant’s lawyer saying that the court was independent and could handle the case.

She further rejected an application to transfer the matter to Nairobi saying the offence occurred in Naivasha and the court was capable of handling the charge.

She set the bond at Sh100,000 and a surety of the same or a cash bail of Sh50,000 while the case will be heard on April 17.