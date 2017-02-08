We’re neither in Jubilee nor Cord, KSC leaders say

Photo: George Anyona.

Kenya Social Congress (KSC) will field a presidential candidate in the August 8 poll, party national leader Atati Kengere has said.

Speaking at Kisii Sports Club yesterday after relaunching the party founded by the late veteran politician, George Anyona, Atati said KSC is not an affiliate of Jubilee Party or Cord.

He added that they will unveil the presidential candidate by May. Atati, accompanied by former Kitutu Masaba MP Abuya Abuya, treasurer Nelson Onduko and several aspirants, said the party will sponsor candidates across the country.

He told Kisii county governor aspirant Manson Oyongo to stop linking his Kenya National Congress (KNC) to Anyona for undue political mileage.

Oyongo, the South Mugirango MP, has allegedly been linking his KNC party to Anyona during his campaigns to confuse KSC supporters.

The party leader urged the Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission (IEBC)chair Wafula Chebukati to ensure the voters’ register is cleaned up to ensure fair and peaceful elections.

“We do not want ghost voters in the August elections. We want a clean register to allay rigging fears,” said Atati. He appealed to the government to hasten issuance of IDs to youths to help them register to avoid last-minute rush to the registration centres.