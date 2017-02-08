MPs now demand Sh3b payout for ‘lost months’

Members of the 11th Parliament—both the National Assembly and the Senate—are plotting to reward themselves a hefty Sh8 million send-off package each for the duration they will not be in office.

The combined package, which could easily sail through the House, will cost the taxpayer more than Sh3.3 billion. Since the 11th Parliament began sittings in March, 2013, the MPs argue, it will be dissolved to pave way for elections eight months short of the constitutionally prescribed term of five years and hence they should claim the “lost” period in cash.

That means, while the current MPs will earn money for months not worked, their successors, who will have been elected on August 8, will also be earning in the same period. And for the lucky ones who manage a comeback, it will amount to earning a double salary during the overlapping eight months.

In a closed-door session, the MPs yesterday exerted pressure on the National Treasury Cabinet secretary Henry Rotich to ensure the said money is included in the 2017/18 Annual National Budget.

Sources said some MPs warned Rotich they would block approval of the budget statement if their package is not factored in. During the meeting, bringing together the Budget and Appropriations committee, Parliamentary Service Commission (PSC), Salaries and Remuneration Commission (SRC) and the National Treasury, it was understood that the MPs agreed to establish a team to kick-start negotiations to ensure the money is included in the budget.

According to sources familiar with the discussions, the MPs argued that they must be compensated for the months they will be out of office despite having been aware that their term would be shorter when they took oath of office after the 2013 elections. The National Assembly has 349 members and the Senate 67.

If each of the 416 earns about Sh1 million a month for the “lost period” taxpayers will have to part with about Sh3.3 billion, in addition to the legally prescribed Sh6.7 million for each MP (totalling Sh2.8 billion) that they will get as gratuity for service up to August 8.

The special team was yesterday tasked to sit with SRC to work out a formula on how the money will be paid for the said eight months. A Supreme Court ruling in 2012 failed to agree on an election date, reinforcing an earlier ruling by a lower court that polls be held on March 4, 2013.

And yesterday an MP who did not want to be identified said: “I can assure you all the members want is their money. They even told Rotich to ensure this money is factored in the budget at whatever cost.”

During the meeting, it was also understood that Rotich was taken to task to ensure he sources for the money before reading the budget.

This year’s budget will be read in March to pave way for the campaign period. However, even as MPs push for the money, SRC chairperson Sarah Serem who was present, is said to have opposed the move on grounds that some of the members will earn double salaries should they be re-elected.

But sources said MPs who were present differed with Serem saying her argument did not hold water and demanded that she heeds to their demands. MPs are entitled to a basic monthly salary of Sh740,000, airtime of Sh10,000 and a monthly car allowance of Sh356,525.

Those who travel beyond 750km to and from Nairobi receive a mileage allowance of Sh187 per kilometre. They also have a Special Duty Allowance of Sh150,000 per month given to them by SRC which is paid to the Leaders of Majority and Minority, members of the Speakers Panel and the Whips in the National Assembly and the Senate MPs who have served at least two terms are paid a monthly pension by the Parliamentary Service Commission.

Those who serve one term are not entitled to the monthly stipend of Sh100,000. Should the MPs succeed in their quest, their move is likely to encourage members of county assemblies (MCAs) to also push to be paid for serving a shorter term. Kenya has 2,526 MCAs with an average salary of Sh250,000, which could push such a package for them to Sh5.5 billion.