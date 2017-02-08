Western region governors to defend scorecard

With only a few months to the General Election, Western Kenya leaders, particularly governors, are hard-pressed to prove that they have used their time in office to stir economic development and improve living standards of residents.

Sectors such as agriculture, industries, infrastructure and health have not registered significant improvements in the region since county governments were established four years ago.

But governors Sospeter Ojaamong (Busia), Wycliffe Oparanya (Kakamega), Moses Akaranga (Vihiga), Ken Lusaka (Bungoma) and Patrick Khaemba (Trans Nzoia), are already on the campaign trail asking voters to re-elect them on account of their development record.

Many residents are, however, unhappy that the governors have not allocated sufficient resources towards development by either reviving collapsed industries or establishing new ones to create jobs and reduce abject poverty.

Among industries that have collapsed are coffee and tobacco factories in Chepkube, Lwakhakha and Malakisi in Bungoma county. In Webuye private investors and the National government are in the process of reviving the former industrial giant, Pan Paper Mills which has been out of operations.

Sugar miller in Busia has collapsed while a fish industry at Marenga, in Busia has shut down because of alleged corruption among the managers. In Kakamega county, Mumias Sugar Company is struggling to stay afloat and is likely to go the way of other failed sugar firms in the region if nothing is done to rescue it.

In Vihiga county, a tea factory in Mudete in Sabatia constituency is facing a shortage of raw material as as farmers, who are complaining of poor payment, are reluctant to deliver their produce to the factory.

The health sector is also in dire straits with medical staff engaging in contstant work boycotts to demand better terms and conditions of service.

The leaders have also been accused of presiding over corruption-ridden administrations, which has seen millions of devolved funds end up in the pockets a few individuals through shoddy deals.