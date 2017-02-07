Speed up ID issuance, Raila urges

Cord leader Raila Odinga has urged the government to speed up issuance of Identity Cards to youths to aid them register as voters.

He said majority of the youth in Cord’s strongholds who had applied for the IDs were yet to get them despite the directive by President Uhuru Kenyatta that applicants be issued with the documents within three days.

Speaking at a Kisii hotel yesterday after a consultative closed-door meeting with ODM leaders and aspirants, Raila (pictured) decried the low turn out and appealed to the leaders to mobilise residents to register to vote during the August 8 General Election.

“Kisii county is an ODM zone. We want to make it stronger and win many elective seats,” said Raila as he appealed to those who will lose in primaries to support winners capture the seats.

Meanwhile, Cord co-principal Kalonzo Musyoka intensified his voter registration campaign in Kisii county and appealed to Opposition supporters to safeguard the polls at the polling stations to curb rigging.

The Wiper leader, who campaigned in Kitutu Chache North and Kitutu Chache South constituencies appealed to his co-principals Raila and Ford Kenya leader Moses Wetang’ula to accord him a chance to floor Jubilee’s candidate in the next poll.