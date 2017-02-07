Court denies Sinai victims Sh25 billion compensation

Survivors of the Sinai slum fire tragedy in Nairobi five years ago left the High Court empty-handed yesterday when their hopes for Sh25 billion compensation were extinguished.

More than 100 people perished in the fire on September 12, 2011, following an oil spill from the Kenya Pipeline Corporation (KPC) that spread to expansive dwellings in Nairobi’s Fuata Nyayo, Marigu-ini, Mukuru Kaiyaba, Kisii village, Maasai village, Shimo La Tewa village, Hazina, Lunga Lunga, Donholm and Sinai.

Justice Edward Muriithi ruled that the damage and loss suffered by the aggrieved parties could not be adjudicated through a constitutional petition since the victims were expected to prove individual loss, liability and breach of duty against those deemed to have been responsible for the tragic incident.

The judge took judicial notice that many people lost their lives while others suffered debilitating injuries that will require future surgeries, care and management.

“Property and businesses were reduced to rubble and lives upset by the resulting chaos,” he observed in the ruling delivered by Justice Chacha Mwita.

Justice Muriithi directed the Nairobi county government include Sinai settlement in its slum upgrading programme and to consider compensation for survivors.

“This will clear the way-leave for the Kenya Pipeline Company to avoid calamities in future,” he said. The petition was lodged by Nairobi Senator Mike Mbuvi Sonko, (pictured) who was then serving as Makadara MP.