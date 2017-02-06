Bribery tops corruption index

Bribery in the public service is the most common form of corruption, the Ethics and Anti-Corruption Commission (EACC) says.

According to the agency’s 2015/16 report, of the 7,929 cases reported last year, 33 per cent were bribery allegations while 24 per cent were cases of embezzlement or misappropriation of public funds.

Unexplained wealth and abuse of office constituted 11 per cent while Public procurement irregularities was at 10 per cent of the cases reported.

Other complains recorded included fraudulent acquisition and disposal of public property (six per cent), unethical conduct ( four per cent) and unexplained wealth and abuse of office (two per cent), among others.

According to the findings, more cases were reported in Nairobi, Kisumu and Mombasa counties in that order.