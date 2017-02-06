Sapit: We’ll stand with Wabukala

Photo: Anglican Church of Kenya (ACK) archibishop Jackson ole Sapit.

Anglican Church of Kenya (ACK) archibishop Jackson ole Sapit has vowed to support his predecessor in his new mandate on war against corruption.

Sapit says retired archbishop Eliud Wabukala, who was recently appointed as the chairperson of the Ethics and Anti-Corruption Commission (EACC), requires the support of every well-meaning Kenyan in the quest to slay the graft dragon.

He pledged that he and the entire Anglican community would offer every necessary support to the new EACC chief.

Sapit said whereas many Kenyans, including ACK faithful, had expressed reservations regarding Wabukala’s decision to take up the EACC job, the move was a personal choice.

Responding to questions during an interactive session with media practitioners at the Anglican Guest House in Nairobi, Sapit said: “Indeed some people, including those in the church expressed concerns when Wabukala took up the EACC position. His was a personal choice and he deserves our full support, both from the religious community and the rest of Kenyans.”

The primate said unabated rising graft had literally developed into a cancer that now stands in the way of the country’s economic, social and political development.