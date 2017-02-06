We owe no one political debt, Ababu party says

Photo: LPK leaders led by (from left) Julia Ojiambo, David Makali and Ababu Namwamba in Naivasha, yesterday. PHOTO: RAPHAEL MUNGE

Budalang’i MP Ababu Namwamba’s Labour Party of Kenya appeared torn between supporting either Jubilee Party or the yet-to-be-launched National Super Alliance (Nasa) with the top decision-making organ asking for more time to deliberate on the matter.

Addressing the press after a two-day strategic retreat at a Naivasha hotel, Namwamba said the party was under no pressure on who to back for the presidency, adding that it’s not a big issue for the party.

“As a party, we don’t owe any party or individual any (political) debt as far as the presidency question is concerned, so there is no pressure at all. We will inform Kenyans once we reach a logical conclusion in the conversation we have started here,” he said.

He said the party was conducting “honest conversations”, adding that they will make decision in the interest of the party and one that will be good for the country. “It’ll be a good decision, I can assure you.”

Namwamba said they have taken radical steps to rejuvenate the party, including restructuring and rebranding. He invited political aspirants to LPK, saying they are going to conduct free, fair and democratic nominations.

At the same time, he said LPK was concerned with the anti-IEBC rhetoric and propaganda, adding that politicians across the political divide should tame their tongues to avoid political tensions.

“We’re hearing complaints against IEBC and this is not good. The path we are taking is dangerous,” he said.