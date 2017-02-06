Mungatana urges IEBC to extend voter listing

Photo: Former Garsen MP Danson Mungatana

By Sphie Njoka

Former Garsen MP Danson Mungatana has appealed to the Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission (IEBC) to extend the period for the voter registration to enable eligible voters in famine-stricken areas to register.

Speaking at Hola in Tana River, he said hardship areas should be given more BVR kits. “Many people are yet to register because they have relocated to other areas in search of food, water and pasture, the electoral body should come up with ways of making sure these people are registered as voters,” he said.

Famine situation

Mungatana , who is eyeing Tana River governor’s seat, said many residents of Hola Lodwar, Tana River and Ganze were yet to register in the ongoing mass voter registration exercise.

“Residents of these areas should be allowed more time to register, given that most of the time they are out there looking for food and pasture as the famine situation escalates,” he said.

IEBC seeks to register more than six million new voters in the exercise that is expected to end on February 14. Weekly records released by the electoral body indicates that hardship areas have registered very low turnouts.

Meanwhile, Mendeleo ya Wanawake Tana River county chair person Fatima Galgalo has endorsed Mungatana’s bid. She said the current leaders in the county have failed to implement the two-thirds gender law. “There are only two women, appointed as executive members against 10 positions,” she said.