IG Boinnet credits arrest of the Akasha sons to the Kenyan police
The inspector general of police Joseph Boinnet now says that  the arrest and extradition of the two Akasha  sons and two other  foreigners to the United States, was a special anti narcotic operation by Kenyan forces and not foreigners as earlier reported.
This is despite questions being raised over the legality of the process  of extraditing the four suspected drug barons  to the united states where they are wanted for drug trafficking.
Boinnet says the war has just gone a notch higher.

