IG Boinnet credits arrest of the Akasha sons to the Kenyan police

Photo: K24 Tv Digital

The inspector general of police Joseph Boinnet now says that the arrest and extradition of the two Akasha sons and two other foreigners to the United States, was a special anti narcotic operation by Kenyan forces and not foreigners as earlier reported.

This is despite questions being raised over the legality of the process of extraditing the four suspected drug barons to the united states where they are wanted for drug trafficking.

Boinnet says the war has just gone a notch higher.