Photo: K24 Tv Digital

Religious leaders in Nakuru county on saturday 4, held an interdenominational prayer meeting for peace at Afraha stadium and demanded that politicians desist from turning the pulpit into political podiums.

The event which was attended by among other leaders governor Kinuthia Mbugua, Nakuru West DC Elmi Shaffi, and former NTSA chairman Lee Kinyanjui vowed to unite Kenya.