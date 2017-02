Photo: K24 Tv Digital

West Pokot county governor Simon Kachapin has dismissed KANU’s plans to field a presidential candidate in the August 8th polls.

Kachapin says KANU is yet to decide whether to join jubilee and support president Uhuru Kenyatta’s re-election bid or join the opposition wing, NASA.

Kachapin who ditched KANU for Jubilee has also insisted that West Pokot county is now a jubilee zone and maintains that KANU will not make an impact in the county this time round.