Photo: K24 Tv Digital

Forest cover in the country currently stands at 6.9% out of the expected 10%. According to the Kenya Forest Service officials, the growth witnessed in the last ten years is highly attributed to planting of trees within private forests to support the growth.

But the kenya forest service has cautioned herders and honey gatherers against starting fires in the forests, especially during a time when several counties are experiencing drought, as this could destroy the ecosystem.