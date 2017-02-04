  • search

Nurses union chairman John Bii dismissed by the union
Photo: K24 Tv Digital

The Kenya  National  Union of Nurses  has expelled the union’s chair  John Bii  over  allegations  of contravening the union’s constitution by not observing the internal dispute  resolution  mechanism

John Bii is accused of  colluding  with employees, employers and other stakeholders to frustrate  the ongoing  collective bargaining  agreement  negotiations with the government.

This comes  barely hours after Kenyatta National Hospital nurses  agreed to return to work  after the cabinet secretary for health Dr. Cleopa Mailu agreed to have their nursing allowance reflected in their accounts on Thursday 9.

