Nurses union chairman John Bii dismissed by the union

Photo: K24 Tv Digital

The Kenya National Union of Nurses has expelled the union’s chair John Bii over allegations of contravening the union’s constitution by not observing the internal dispute resolution mechanism

John Bii is accused of colluding with employees, employers and other stakeholders to frustrate the ongoing collective bargaining agreement negotiations with the government.

This comes barely hours after Kenyatta National Hospital nurses agreed to return to work after the cabinet secretary for health Dr. Cleopa Mailu agreed to have their nursing allowance reflected in their accounts on Thursday 9.