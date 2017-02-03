Coast regional coordinator Nelson Marwa has ordered governor Hassan Joho to surrender “his militia” with immediate effect or face arrest.
Marwa said the state was capable of using force to dismantle the militia allegedly created by Joho after he rejected state security, and warned the governor against threatening the government.
Nelson Marwa vows to deal with Drug baron
