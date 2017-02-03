Mp Joe Mutambu & Bura North MP involved in gun drama at IEBC offices in Mwingi

Mwingi Central MP Joe Mutambu has accused his counterpart from Bura North constituency of being behind the killings that took place at the border between Kitui and Tana river counties.

An accusation that provoked Bura North MP Ali Wario to brandish a gun, threatening to shoot him. At the same time barring IEBC officers from registering residents at Mwanzele market in Mwingi East sub county.

Joe Mutambu had taken the voter registration drive to Mwanzele, an area inhabited by both Somali and Kamba people.