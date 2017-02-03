Tussle for Sh1b looms between MPs, Treasury

Photo: National Treasury Principal Secretary Kamau Thugge when he appeared before Finance Committee of the National Assembly. Photo/SAMUEL KARIUKI

Parliament is headed for a collision course with the National Treasury over a proposal that it drops plans to buy a 40-acre piece of land valued at Sh1 billion to build a training centre for MPs.

The National Treasury wants to take Sh954 million from the Parliamentary Service Commission (PSC) allocated to buy land for the Centre for Parliamentary Studies and Training (CPST), and allocate it to Ethics and Anti-Corruption Commission (EACC) to buy a new office.

Appearing before the departmental committee on finance to defend the 2016/2017 supplementary estimates Principal Secretary at the National Treasury Kamau Thugee told MPs that there is no need for Parliament to have the money as it already has a building in Karen which us currently hosting the CPST.

The said money was included in the budget to enable PSC buy the land in Limuru to put up the CPST center. In the 2016/17 supplementary estimates EACC has been allocated Sh0.5 billion to enable it purchase the new building.

“We had put some money for purchase of land in Karen to put in place of parliamentary institute but we think it is better for Parliament to remain with what they have in Karen and then given the money to EACC,” he said.

Thugge told MPs that they want to acquire the said building that will host both EACC and the office of the Director of Public Prosecutions (ODPP). The proposal to buy the land for the CPST is part of the bargain the commission plans to secure to host the East African Parliamentary Institute.

Last June, Budget and Appropriations committee chairman Mutava Musyimi spoke in the National Assembly about the matter, telling MPs that CPST had initially been allocated Sh150 million for the project.

Late last month, Nyamira senator Okong’o Mong’are claimed the commission was planning to buy the said land from one of the PSC commissioners at a cost of Sh1 billion.

Consequently, the MPs could also clash with the National Treasury over the reallocation of Sh 10 billion that is the constituency development fund to education and infrastructure ministries.

The MPs took issue with the said proposal and demanded that instead of Sh5 billion going to infrastructure, all the money should go towards funding education.

Thugge told the legislators that he will be meeting the Budget and Appropriations Committee to determine on the areas and the projects the MPs want the Sh10 billion to fund.