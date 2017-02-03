Kisii governor race heats up as aspirants pick mates

Photo: From left: Head of Jubilee secretariat Raphael Tuju, Bomachoge MP Simon Ogari, Kisii Senator Chris Obure and former Constitution implementation boss Charles Nyachae address the media in Nairobi when they received defectors to Jubilee. Photo/ALICE MBURU

Aspirants for Kisii governor seat are in a rush to pick running mates who, they hope, will increase their chances of winning party nominations and subsequent election on August 8.

Incumbent Governor James Ongwae, the ODM point man in the county, is shopping for a running mate after his deputy Joash Maang’i ditched ODM for Jubilee from where he will be seeking to unseat the Governor.

Ongwae’s rival, Senator Chris Obure, has already settled on Albert Nyaundi, former chairman of Ford People. The two will vie on Jubilee ticket. Maang’i is set to battle it out for the Jubilee ticket with Obure but is yet to announce a running mate.

Lumumba Nyaberi, who lost to Ongwae in 2013, will be running on a Wiper Party ticket. He, too, is yet to identify a running mate. Another governor hopeful Manson Nyamweya has picked Amasago Secondary School Principal Innocent Mogunde as his running mate.

The South Mugirango MP has also left ODM and will be seeking the governor’s seat on the Kenya National Congress (KNC) party ticket.

Bungoma County Engineer Bonface Omboto has also declared interest in the seat. Pundits privy to the county’s politics say the governor aspirants are considering running mates from their rivals’ strongholds to help them garner more votes.

They are also likely to go for running mates from vote-rich constituencies such as Bomachoge, Bobasi and Nyaribari Chache. Kisii county leadership is largely determined by clan politics and the ever shifting alliances among the groups.

In the last election, various slots were shared among clans in a negotiated democracy of sorts. The governor slot went to Kitutu, deputy governor’s to Bomachoge, Senator to Bobasi, Women’s Representative’s to Bonchari, Speaker’s to Nyaribari, and County Service Board chair’s to South Mugirango.

The county comprises Kisii Central and Gucha sub-counties. But going by the candidates who have declared interest in the county leadership so far, it appears the clan factor has been upset.

For instance, Nyamweya, Obure, Maang’i, Omboto and Nyaberi hail from the vote-rich Gucha sub-county while Ongwae is the only one from Kisii Central. Obure and Nyaberi come from Bobasi constituency, Maang’i and Omboto from Bomachoge while Nyamweya is from South Mugirango.

In the last election, Kisii had 412,945 registered voters. Bobasi constituency had 66,475, Nyaribari Chache 58,553, South Mugirango 51,246, Kitutu Chache South 45,116, Nyaribari Masaba 43,982, Bonchari 39,589, Kitutu Chache North 37,805, Bomachoge Borabu 38,701 and Bomachoge Chache 31,488.

Although they were allies in 2013, Ongwae and Obure have since differed, with the Senator accusing the Governor of failing to deliver on election pledges. But Ongwae insists he is on the right track and accuses his detractors of unfair criticism.