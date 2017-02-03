Public varsity students threaten to go on strike

Photo: Technical University of Mombasa (TUM) students hold a demonstration outside the institution to protest over the on going lecturers strike. They announced a 72-hour notice to the government to resolve the crisis otherwise they would force the closure of the institutions. Photo/GATHUNGU NDEGWA

Harrison Kivisu and Noven Owiti @PeopleDailyKe

Leaders of public university students unions are threatening to call their members to strike with the aim of having the institutions closed unless the dispute between the government on one hand and the lecturers and non-academic staff on the other is resolved by this weekend.

Learning in the government-owned institutions has remained paralysed for the third week after the government and the unions failed to agree on terms and conditions of service.

In protest, angry students from several campuses poured into the streets in peaceful demonstrations in the course of this week.

On Wednesday, the Technical University of Mombasa (TUM) Students Union issued a three-day ultimatum to the government to end the teaching and non-teaching staff strike, failure to which they will forcefully shut down the university.

TUM student’s union president Dougas Kavesi, said learning activities at TUM have been paralysed, with some students opting to study on their own.

“We will close the institution in 72 hours if the government continues to remain quiet since we are really straining for our upkeep here. We want to tell the government to act with speed,” he said.

Tension was high for the better part of the day on Monday when thousands of students poured into the streets. They were demanding that the government, through the Ministry of Education agree to the demands of striking lecturers amid fears that the protests may escalate to damaging of properties.

Students say the government is dragging its feet on the matter and asked Education Cabinet Secretary Fred Matiang’i to hasten talks with public university unions to facilitate learning processes.

According to Kaveti, lecturers and non-teaching staff have deserted the school compound although it has remained open for students to access classes.

“There is nobody teaching us, it’s only the university Vice Chancellor and the watchmen who are within the compound,” said Kelvin Nyangweso head of Jumuiya Ya Wanafunzi wa Pwani Union. At Maseno University main campus, only few students were around, but nothing much was going on.

The university students’ senior congressman Churchil Muyoma asked the government to resolve the stalemate speedily so that learning can resume.

He said they had given the government an ultimatum until Monday next week to end the dons’ strike lest they call for the closure of all public universities in the country.

“We as students bear the brunt of the lecturers’ strike that has gone on close to three weeks. Our right to access learning has been thrown into jeopardy with paralysis hence we want the government to offer an immediate solution,” said Muyoma.

In Nairobi, Dr Jacob Musembi, the Universities Academic Staff Union (UASU) Secretary General, Technical University of Kenya (TUK) chapter said nothing was going on at the institution.

“Most of our students are day scholars so, they don’t need to turn up until the strike is called off. “All we are asking for are salary arrears since 2013 and negotiations to commence on the 2013-2017 Collective Bargaining Agreement (CBA) that the government has failed to respond to since we tabled our proposals in 2012,” he said.

Musembi said that on Thursday, they had waited for an offer from the Inter-Public Universities Council Consultative Forum (IPUCCF) chaired by Prof Ratemo Michieka but nothing was forthcoming.

Uasu National Secretary General Constantine Wasonga has accused the forum of attempting to engage them without getting a clearance from the Salaries and Remuneration Commission (SRC) and the Treasury. Yesterday, UASU national officials met again with Dr Matiang’i.

“The CS assured us that the IPUCCF has finally availed vital and necessary information for determing the government’s counter offer.

In the meantime, we urge Uasu members to remain steadfast and fight to the last atom of their strength as this is the only way to guarantee a competitive CBA,” said UASU national chairman, Prof Muga Kolale.