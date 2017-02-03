Varsities closed as dons strike bites

The nationwide strike by university lecturers has started to bite hard as two universities closed gates indefinitely and sent students home.

Laikipia University and Karatina University were yesterday shut down following the lecturers strike which is in it sixteenth day today.

In Laikipia University the Registrar in charge of administration issued a circular notifying the students to leave the premises following the varsity senate’s decision to close indefinitely until the strike is called off.

“The university senate in its sitting of Tuesday January 31, 2017 decided to close the institution and all the satellite campuses indefinitely as a result of the ongoing labour dispute involving academic staff, ” said a memo to all students.

“The university senate has resolved that the university be closed indefinitely as there is no teaching or any other academics activity due to the ongoing university staff strike,” it continued.

A similar situation was the case at Karatina University where students were told to leave the school’s premises until such a time the government and the lecturers come to an agreement.

The move which threatens public universities’ timetable this year comes days after talks to end the stalemate between the government and the University Academic Staff Union (Uasu) ended in disarray.

A meeting where the government side was widely expected to table a counter-offer failed to kick off after Inter-Public Universities Council Consultative Forum (IPUCCF) chaired by Prof Ratemo Michieka appealed for more time for consultations.

University union accused the government of lack of goodwill to end the strike by failing not to offer a counter-offer on their 2013-2017 Collective Bargaining Agreement (CBA).

Today, University and College Heads Association will address a press conference to pronounce themselves on the lecturers strike among other national issues affecting the country.