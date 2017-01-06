US ‘identifies agents behind Russian DNC attack’

Photo: Top US intelligence officials are due to brief Mr Trump about alleged Russian interference in the election. PHOTO: BBC

The US has identified the Russian agents behind alleged hacking ahead of the presidential election won by Donald Trump in November, reports say.

The agents, whose names have not been released, are alleged to have sent stolen Democratic emails to WikiLeaks to try to swing the vote for Mr Trump.

Russia denies any involvement and WikiLeaks founder Julian Assange says Moscow was not the source.



Intelligence officials are due to brief Mr Trump, who doubts the claims, later.

Vice-President Joe Biden lambasted the president-elect on Thursday for attacking the intelligence community over the claims, saying it was “absolutely mindless” not to have faith in the agencies.

At about the same time, President-elect Trump appeared to question in a tweet the confidence of intelligence agencies’ findings, asking why they decided not to request to examine computers belonging to the Democratic National Committee (DNC). –BBC