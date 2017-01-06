Senate passes the contentious Election Laws Amendment Bill

The country is staring at a fresh round of street protests by the opposition after Senators voted in favour of a controversial law seeking to have a complimentary manual back up system to support the electronic one in this years polls.

Despite a spirited campaign by opposition Senators who urged their counterparts to reject the law and pave way for further talks, Jubilee took the day after 26 Senators against the opposition’s 10 voted in favour of the bill generated from the National Assembly, without amendments.

The bill now awaits presidential assent.